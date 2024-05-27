Swati Maliwal assault case: Court rejects Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea

A court here on May 27 dismissed the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal rejected the bail plea of Kumar, a personal assistant of the CM, after hearing arguments from both sides in the court. A detailed order on the matter is awaited.

During the proceedings, Rajya Sabh MP Ms. Maliwal told the court that there was a threat to her life and “grave danger” to her family if Kumar was released.

She claimed that a “one-sided video” about the incident “was made by a YouTuber”, following which she started receiving the threats.

A couple of videos from the Chief Minister’s residence from the day of the incident on May 13 have surfaced on social media, one showed Maliwal having an argument with security personnel, while the other showed her walking out of the CM’s residence in the Civil Lines.

Ms. Maliwal’s advocate said that despite the fact that Kumar was in jail, Ms. Maliwal was receiving threats. He questioned Kumar’s innocence, alleging that Kumar had formatted his phone and deleted the CCTV footage of the incident.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said that Ms. Maliwal did not trespass the CM’s residence. He also said that Kumar was an “influential” person despite the termination of his services.

Kumar’s counsel sought bail, saying his client fulfilled the “triple test” for bail — he was not a flight risk, nor is likely to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

Claiming that Kumar was arrested despite cooperating with the police, Kumar’s counsel said that the FIR in the case was registered after a delay of three days as an “afterthought.” Kumar was sent to four days of judicial custody on Saturday and is expected to be produced in the court on Tuesday.

His anticipatory bail plea filed on May 18 was observed as becoming “infructuous” by the court after his arrest.

