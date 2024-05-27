ADVERTISEMENT

Swati Maliwal assault case: Court rejects Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea

Updated - May 27, 2024 06:28 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 05:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Swati Maliwal, who was present in the hearing, opposed the bail plea saying she was receiving threats

PTI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court here on May 27 dismissed the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal rejected the bail plea of Kumar, a personal assistant of the CM, after hearing arguments from both sides in the court. A detailed order on the matter is awaited.

During the proceedings, Rajya Sabh MP Ms. Maliwal told the court that there was a threat to her life and “grave danger” to her family if Kumar was released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swati Maliwal threatens to take Delhi ministers to court for spreading 'lies' against her

She claimed that a “one-sided video” about the incident “was made by a YouTuber”, following which she started receiving the threats.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A couple of videos from the Chief Minister’s residence from the day of the incident on May 13 have surfaced on social media, one showed Maliwal having an argument with security personnel, while the other showed her walking out of the CM’s residence in the Civil Lines.

Ms. Maliwal’s advocate said that despite the fact that Kumar was in jail, Ms. Maliwal was receiving threats. He questioned Kumar’s innocence, alleging that Kumar had formatted his phone and deleted the CCTV footage of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said that Ms. Maliwal did not trespass the CM’s residence. He also said that Kumar was an “influential” person despite the termination of his services.

Kumar’s counsel sought bail, saying his client fulfilled the “triple test” for bail — he was not a flight risk, nor is likely to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering at Delhi Chief Minister’s house; AAP releases new footage, says MP is ‘putting up a show’

Claiming that Kumar was arrested despite cooperating with the police, Kumar’s counsel said that the FIR in the case was registered after a delay of three days as an “afterthought.” Kumar was sent to four days of judicial custody on Saturday and is expected to be produced in the court on Tuesday.

His anticipatory bail plea filed on May 18 was observed as becoming “infructuous” by the court after his arrest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US