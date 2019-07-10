Court awards 1-year jail to two power thieves

A Delhi court has sentenced two power thieves to one-year simple imprisonment each, holding them guilty of drawing power illegally to recharge e-rickshaws in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri in 2017.

Additional Sessions Judge Devendra Kumar Sharma at the Karkardooma courts also imposed a fine of ₹20 lakh each on the two accused

They were found stealing power in a raid by a team of BSES Yamuna Power Limited officers in their premises.

Holding accused Hafiz and Rakesh guilty in the case, the Judge said: “It is clearly proved beyond any doubt by the complainant that the accused Rakesh and Hafiz were present at the spot. There was no meter found installed at the inspected premises. Also, there was direct theft of electricity using supply illegally through wire connected from BSES feeder pillar. Further, the said direct supply was being used for non-domestic purpose i.e. e-rickshaw charging.”

“Accordingly, both the accused namely Hafiz and Rakesh are held guilty and convicted for the offence punishable under Section 135 of the Electricity Act and are also held liable for the civil liabilities for using electricity illegally for non-domestic purpose under Section 154 (5) of the Electricity Act”, the Judge further said.

The court further directed the convicts to pay a fine of ₹20,08,06 each to compensate the company. However, the court granted bail to both the accused to file appeals against their conviction.