Court asks Delhi govt to clear backlog of unfilled EWS seats in private schools

The Delhi High Court has ordered the city government to ensure that the backlog of unfilled seats in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in private schools, both on private and government lands, is filled-up in the next five years in a phased manner.

A bench of Justice Najmi Waziri and Justice Vikas Mahajan gave the direction after the Delhi government stated that 132 private schools are prima facie found to be violating the government’s direction apropos admission of students in the EWS category.

Schools defaulting for a decade

The Delhi government’s stand is that seats in the EWS category are to be filled up to the fullest at the “entry level” but some of the schools have not been admitting EWS students for the last decade or so.

Under the EWS category, the private schools on private land have to admit 25% students in the EWS category, for which the repayment of fees is done on the basis of expenses incurred for a student of a government school.

Private schools on government land too have to admit 25% EWS category students at the entry level. However, reimbursement by the Delhi government is to be done for only 5% students of this category. Expenses of education of the remaining 20% EWS candidates is the obligation of the private schools themselves because of the condition for allotment of government land.

“In instances where schools have not complied with the strict requirements of admission of EWS category students, the state has to step-in to the aid of the latter and exercise its duty as a Welfare State. No beneficiary of government land can overlook or avoid its obligation under the allotment,” the High Court said.

Make ‘every endeavour’ to fill seats

It directed the Delhi government to make “every endeavour” to ensure that the backlog of unfilled seats in private schools, both on private and government lands, is filled up in the next five years in a phased manner — 20% of the vacancies each year, in addition to the mandated annual 25% intake.

The court further directed that the Delhi government shall ensure that the 25% seats in the EWS category students shall be filled up on the basis of declared sanctioned strength at the entry level — pre-school/nursery/pre-primary/KG and Class 1) — irrespective of the actual number of students admitted in the general category.

50,000 EWS seats to be filled

The High Court’s direction came while hearing a petition filed by NGO Justice For All through advocate Khagesh B. Jha which stated that 50,000 seats are to be filled in the EWS category in private schools here.

Delhi government had stated that about 38,000 EWS seats are ordinarily vacant each academic year. It also highlighted that schools are accepting applications only on the basis of 25% students actually admitted in Non-EWS category and not necessarily on the basis of the actual strength of the school.

The High Court has posted the case for further hearing on August 4.