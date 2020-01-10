Court asks bank to recover car loan from defaulter

In an ex-parte judgment, a Delhi court has allowed a public sector bank to recover a car loan of ₹5.65 lakh from a borrower.

The borrower had taken a loan of ₹6 lakh from the bank to buy a car by hypothecating the vehicle to it. However, after paying a few EMIs, he stopped repayment.

The bank filed a recover suit after the borrower took no note of the legal notice served on him. The court issued a notice to the borrower on taking cognisance of the case.

However, the borrower chose not to defend himself. Hence, the court decided the matter ex-parte on the basis of evidence by an officer of the bank.

“In view of unrebutted testimony of the witness and the documents proved on record, it is established that defendant failed to make the payment of the outstanding amount and a total sum of ₹5,65,938 was outstanding as per the statement of accounts dated 29.06.2012.,” Additional Sessions Judge Murari Prasad Singh said.

6% interest

“Therefore, I find that plaintiff bank has been able to establish its case on preponderance of probabilities. Plaintiff bank, is therefore, entitled for a sum of ₹5,65,938 against the defendant. On this amount of ₹5,65,938, plaintiff bank is awarded pendente lite [during the pendency of the case] and future interest at 6% per annum,” the judge said in his decision.