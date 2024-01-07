ADVERTISEMENT

Court allows Sanjay Singh to file RS nomination personally

January 07, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

On Friday, AAP renominated sitting members of the upper house of Parliament — Narain Dass Gupta and Mr. Singh — for a second term. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A court here on Saturday allowed senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh to file his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election personally before a returning officer. Mr. Singh has been in jail since October last year in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. On Friday, AAP renominated sitting members of the upper house of Parliament — Narain Dass Gupta and Mr. Singh — for a second term and nominated Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal as its third candidate. While permitting Mr. Singh to step out of jail to file his nomination, the court prohibited him from using phones and addressing the press or the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / Rajya Sabha

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US