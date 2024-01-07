GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Court allows Sanjay Singh to file RS nomination personally

January 07, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
On Friday, AAP renominated sitting members of the upper house of Parliament — Narain Dass Gupta and Mr. Singh — for a second term.

On Friday, AAP renominated sitting members of the upper house of Parliament — Narain Dass Gupta and Mr. Singh — for a second term. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A court here on Saturday allowed senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh to file his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election personally before a returning officer. Mr. Singh has been in jail since October last year in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. On Friday, AAP renominated sitting members of the upper house of Parliament — Narain Dass Gupta and Mr. Singh — for a second term and nominated Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal as its third candidate. While permitting Mr. Singh to step out of jail to file his nomination, the court prohibited him from using phones and addressing the press or the public.

