Court allows private bank to recover car loan

A Delhi court has allowed a private bank to recover ₹5.04 lakh from a borrower, who defaulted on repayment of his car loan, with 6% interest from the date of filing of the suit till realisation. The bank had sought the recovery with 24% interest per year.

The borrower had taken a loan of ₹5.39 lakh to purchase a car. The equated monthly instalment (EMI) was ₹11,455 for five years.

When the cheques issued by the debtor were dishonoured for three consecutive months, the bank issued him a legal notice seeking the repayment but he took no note of it. Thereafter, the bank filed a recovery suit in the court of Additional District Judge Manish Yaduvanshi. The court issued a notice to him but he failed to appear before it despite publication of the notice in newspapers.

Decided ex-parte

Then, the court decided the matter ex-parte on the basis of the evidence given by the authorised representative of the bank and other material evidence provided by it.

“The plaintiff is entitled for a decree for an amount of ₹5.04 lakh against the defendant. Since there is nothing on record to establish that the transaction in question was connected with the trade, business or industry of the defendant, the same cannot be classified as a commercial transaction. The ends of justice would therefore be met in case the plaintiff is awarded pendente lite and future interest at 6% per annum from the date of institution of the suit till realisation,” the Judge said.