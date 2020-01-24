Court allows bank to recover house loan dues

A Delhi court has allowed a public sector bank to recover ₹7.57 lakh from two house loan defaulters and the Amrapali Leisure Valley Pvt. Ltd. from whom the two had bought an under construction flat in Greater Noida in 2013.

According to the loan agreement between the bank, the buyers and the seller, the builder had agreed to return with interest all the loan amount received by him from the purchaser to the bank in the event of the borrower and/or builder/land owner failing to complete the sub-lease/sale transaction and registration thereof.

The flat buyers had taken a loan of ₹25.45 lakh from the bank. After repaying about three-fourth of the loan amount, they defaulted on the remaining amount of ₹7.57 lakh. Despite issuance of demand notices and reminders thereafter, the three defendants failed to honour the loan agreement. Thereafter, the bank approached the court with a recovery suit.

The court decided the matter ex-parte as the defendants failed to appear before it despite the publication of the summons to them in a newspaper. “It is held that the defendants are individually and severely liable to pay to the plaintiff bank a sum of ₹7,57,913, along with accrued interest for the period ending April 4, 2018. The plaintiff bank is also entitled to interest @ 12.25% per annum (including 2% penal interest for the default in payment of EMIs on the due dates, as per the loan agreement), on the said amount with effect from April 5, 2018 till the date of realisation of the said amount,” District Judge Sanjay Sharma-1 said.