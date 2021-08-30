Delhi

Court acquits two in 2010 illegal manpower racket case

A Delhi court acquitted two persons who were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly running an illegal manpower racket in 2010.

The court said that it did not find any cogent material on record to charge Viraz Gupta and Pinkesh Devda for cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Crime Branch had received a tip-off that Viraj Gupta, Pinkesh Devda and Harminder Singh were sending unemployed men, mostly from Punjab, to Europe on forged documents by charging huge commissions for arranging visas after which they were arrested and 19 passports along with forged documents were recovered, they had said.


