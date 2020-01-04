Court acquits man of attempting to kill wife

A Delhi court has acquitted a man in a case of attempting to kill his wife as the latter went back on her charges submitted to the police.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that his husband used to beat him, tried to kill him and also prevented her from going to her parents’ house. She also said her in-laws instigated him to hit her.

Domestic violence

The victim alleged that she had also filed a domestic violence case against him in the Crime Against Women Cell.

However, she later returned to his home after counselling at the cell but her mental and physical cruelties increased, the complaint read.

As no evidence was found against the in-laws during the probe, the police only chargesheeted her husband under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC. In the trial, the woman turned hostile while giving her evidence. During her cross-examination, she could not say anything against the accused.

Thereafter, the court dispensed with examination of the other witnesses, recording of statement of the accused and closed the trial saying that no useful purpose would be served when the complainant had not supported the case.

‘No iota of evidence’

“Since no iota of evidence has come on record to connect the accused with the offence(s) with which he has been charged, in these circumstances, the accused Mahesh stands acquitted of the charge(s) under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) Indian Penal Code,” said Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal.