Court acquits man in molestation case

A Delhi court has acquitted a man of kidnapping and molesting a minor girl due to contradictory depositions by the prosecution witnesses.

Acquitting accused Sameer of the sexual offence charge, Special Judge Parveen Singh said: “The victim and her parents, during their testimonies, have not uttered a single word regarding any sexual assault being committed by the accused. They have also not deposed that any criminal force was used by the accused upon the victim. In absence of any evidence, the accused is entitled to acquittal for offences punishable under Section 10 POCSO Act and under Section 354 of the IPC.”

According to the prosecution, the six-year-old victim was kidnapped and molested by the accused when she had gone to her father’s work place.

Change in story

Dealing with the kidnapping charge, the Judge said: “The victim and her parents are contradicting each other with regard to the place where the victim was kidnapped.”

“The victim’s mother had deposed that her daughter was not going to school as she did not have enough money. However, she later said that the victim used to go to school and at the time of incident the girl was in Class I,” the Judge noted.

“I find that there are many discrepancies in the story of the prosecution and these discrepancies raise serious doubts about the case. I find that the accused is entitled to benefit of doubt and is therefore acquitted of all charges,” the Judge stated.