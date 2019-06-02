Court acquits man in dowry death case

Attributing unnatural death of a woman to psychiatric ailments, a Delhi court has acquitted her husband in a 2013 dowry death case.

“It appears that she was having psychiatric ailments running for almost nine years, which ultimately culminated in her death by suicide,” Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal said.

There were two key witnesses on the basis of which the prosecution tried to prove the charges against the accused — victim’s father and her brother. As the victim’s father died during the trial, the court did not take his testimony into account while deciding the case. It also rejected her brother’s evidence as it found contradictions between his evidence and cross-examination.

“Two statements made by him [victim’s brother], one in the examination-in-chief and the other in the cross-examination are contradictory versions and cannot stand together. If he had not met the accused prior to her death, then how and under what circumstances he had demanded cash of ₹1 lakh from him and construction of room on the floor of their house is not clear, and it appears to be a false statement, which does not inspire confidence,” the Judge said.

The prosecution also failed to prove that the victim was subjected to cruelty soon before she died by hanging.

“Since the prosecution has failed to prove the last ingredient [cruelty to the victim soon before she died by hanging] to make out a case under 498-A/304-B IPC, therefore, the stage for invoking the presumption under Section 113-B of Evidence Act has not reached, as the said presumption would only come into play once the prosecution has been able to prove all the ingredients necessary to make out a case under 498-A/304-B IPC, which it has miserably failed to prove,” Mr. Aggarwal said.