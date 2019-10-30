Court acquits man in brother’s murder case

A Delhi court has acquitted a man of a murder charge after his mother and youngest sibling, both eyewitnesses in the case, turned hostile during the trial.

The man was accused of killing his brother in west Delhi’s Nangloi over a share in ancestral property, said the prosecution. The victim was married and had a daughter. The deceased’s father had disowned him when the man refused to mend his aberrant behaviour.

Mother lodges complaint

The police had lodged the case based on the victim’s mother’s complaint. During the trials, the victim’s mother said she did not know how he received the injuries and who killed him.

DNA test matched

Though the prosecution through the DNA test matched the bloodstains on the accused’s clothes with the blood group of the deceased but the court dismissed it saying that the blood could have spread onto his clothes when he was helping his younger brother, as argued by counsel for the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Pooran Chand also rejected the prosecution argument that the disclosure statement of the accused was admissible as the weapon of offence was recovered on the basis of this statement.