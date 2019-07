A court here on Tuesday acquitted an ex-BJP MLA and seven others for allegedly stopping Avadh Assam Express train during a ‘Bharat bandh’ in 2010.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said the case of the prosecution has “dents”, including late registration of FIR and confusion over the name of the train that was stopped. The court also held that the identity of the other seven accused has not been established beyond reasonable doubt.