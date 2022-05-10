Court acquits five accused of plotting terror

A trial court on Monday acquitted five people accused by the Delhi police of plotting a kidnapping for ransom in order to raise funds for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in India.

Delhi police’s special cell had arrested the five men — Mohd Shahid, Mohd Rashid, Ashabuddin, Abdul Subhan, and Arshad Khan — for being in touch with one Javed Balluchi, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, through a Pakistani phone number.

However, the court, noted that the police had not even bothered to trace the owner of the Pakistani number before claiming it to belong to an LeT terrorist.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana, in his order on Monday, said after considering the evidence and testimony on record, the prosecution had miserably failed to prove its case beyond the shadow of a doubt.

He said all that the prosecution had been able to prove was that a few Indian citizens were in touch with someone with a Pakistani phone number. “However, that by itself is not sufficient to presume that accused Javed Balluchi actually existed or that the accused persons conversing with him were involved in any conspiracy to commit any terrorist act or kidnap any rich businessman,” the court ruled.

The court noted that the Investigating Officer had made no efforts to collect the particulars of the owner of the Pakistani phone number, which allegedly as claimed by the police belonged to Javed Balluchi.

The court also observed, “In the absence of any particulars regarding the identity of the device where the intercepted conversation was stored and subsequently downloaded, the very authenticity of the conversation becomes shrouded in doubt and the very sanctity of the evidence becomes tainted.”