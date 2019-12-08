Court acquits doctor in 2012 rape case

A Delhi court has acquitted a doctor in a case of sexually assaulting a patient at his clinic in north Delhi in 2012, saying that the forensic examination and DNA matching reports failed to substantiate the charges.

On the day of the incident, she went to the accused’s clinic for treatment following pain in abdomen. The complaint stated that the doctor administered two injections to her following which she became unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she found that he had raped her, she alleged. However, the forensic examination of the empty vials of the injection and the syringes said there was no intoxicating substance it. “As per the FSL report, DNA of the accused was not matching with the DNA detected from human semen taken from the victim’s clothes,” the court said. Further, the person, whom the victim had told about the assault, failed to appear in the court to record his evidence. “The prosecution could not produce the other star witness in the witness box and due to that version of the prosecutrix remained uncorroborated,” the court stated.

‘Framed in case’

It also referred to a delay of 20 hours in the registration of the FIR in the matter. The accused in his defence said he had been framed in the case. “The accused is acquitted of the offences he was charged with,” said Additional Sessions Judge Umed Singh Grewal.