Court acquits Delhi Police SI and constable in corruption case

A Delhi court has acquitted a Delhi Police sub-inspector (SI) and a constable in a corruption case as the Central Bureau of Investigation probe officers failed to recover the money allegedly taken as bribe despite laying a trap at the police station where they were posted at that time.

Interrogation

According to the prosecution, the SI had demanded and obtained the money as bribe through the constable at the police station. The constable was arrested and interrogated in police custody for two days, but the bribe money could not be recovered.

“Considering the totality of facts and circumstances, I conclude that the prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that there has been demand of bribe on the part of accused Deepak Vashist and acceptance of bribe money through co-accused Dharam Pal,” Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar said while acquitting the two policemen.

“Admittedly tainted amount has not been recovered. The prosecution failed to show that there was any conspiracy on the part of accused persons for commission of aforesaid offences and that accused persons had caused disappearance of evidence of offence,” the Judge further said.

“Pondering over the ongoing discussion, I am of the considered opinion that prosecution has failed to bring home guilt of accused persons beyond reasonable doubt. Accordingly, I hereby acquit them of all the charges,’’ Mr. Kumar said.