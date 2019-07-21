Court acquits 6 persons in dowry death case

A Delhi court has acquitted six persons, including the husband of the deceased, in a dowry death case. They were charged with poisoning the victim to death when her father failed to meet the demand for dowry.

The doctor, who conducted the post-mortem, said in his report that the victim died of lead poisoning but he was not able to describe the physical properties of lead or fatal dose of lead poison in his cross-examination during the trial of the case, the court noted.

Clueless on symptoms

He also could not comment on the clinical symptoms in case of lead poisoning, though he was conversant with the term ‘chronic poisoning of lead,’ the court said.

“Though the doctor agreed to the literature on lead poisoning read over to him in the court that said it occurred over a period of time in various circumstances but he could not comment on the exact manner of death of the deceased,” the court further said.

“In view of the testimonies of medical experts, the testimonies of family members of the deceased in respect of circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased are not reliable. Hence, in my considered opinion, in the absence of clinching evidence, the death of the deceased was not in abnormal circumstances,” Additional Sessions Judge Kuldeep Narayan said.

The Judge also rejected the testimonies of the parents of the victim.

“On the whole, the testimonies of the victim’s parents are not sufficient to establish that the deceased was harassed or treated with cruelty by the accused persons for dowry. They also deposed contradictory facts regarding the treatment of the deceased, particularly by accused Sharwan [husband of the victim],” the Judge said.

“The blanket allegations levelled against all the accused persons appears to have been made by the victim’s parents out of vengeance without any foundation. In the absence of any positive evidence, therefore, in my considering opinion, the prosecution also failed to bring home the charge under Section 498A [harassment for dowry] IPC,” the Judge said.