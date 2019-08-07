Court accepts apology from author

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday accepted the “unconditional apology” tendered by an American author whose article had invited contempt proceedings against him for scandalous remarks against Justice S. Muralidhar.
The article of the author was published in the blog ‘Drishtikone’ last year. A Bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal accepted the apology tendered by the author and directed him to be careful in future. The court also discharged the author from the case.
The HC, on its own, had initiated contempt proceedings last year against Swaminathan Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak magazine, for his tweets criticising the decision of the court in granting interim protection to Karti Chidambaram in INX Media case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor