Court accepts apology from author

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday accepted the “unconditional apology” tendered by an American author whose article had invited contempt proceedings against him for scandalous remarks against Justice S. Muralidhar.

The article of the author was published in the blog ‘Drishtikone’ last year. A Bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal accepted the apology tendered by the author and directed him to be careful in future. The court also discharged the author from the case.

The HC, on its own, had initiated contempt proceedings last year against Swaminathan Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak magazine, for his tweets criticising the decision of the court in granting interim protection to Karti Chidambaram in INX Media case.