Couple, who got married against family’s wishes, shot at in New Delhi

NEW DELHI

25 June 2021 01:04 IST

Husband succumbs to his injuries, wife is undergoing treatment

A couple who eloped and got married against the wishes of their families were shot at in Dwarka on June 24 night, police said, adding that the man succumbed to his injuries while the woman is undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said that a PCR call was recieved at 9 p.m. regarding shooting at a couple in Ambrehi village in Dwarka. During the enquiry, it was revealed that Vinay Dahiya (23) and his wife Kiran Dahiya (19) were shot at inside their rented accommodation by six-seven persons.

Police said that it was also revealed that the two had eloped and got married against the wishes of their families a year ago.

