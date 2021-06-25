Delhi

Couple, who got married against family’s wishes, shot at in New Delhi

Picture for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

A couple who eloped and got married against the wishes of their families were shot at in Dwarka on June 24 night, police said, adding that the man succumbed to his injuries while the woman is undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said that a PCR call was recieved at 9 p.m. regarding shooting at a couple in Ambrehi village in Dwarka. During the enquiry, it was revealed that Vinay Dahiya (23) and his wife Kiran Dahiya (19) were shot at inside their rented accommodation by six-seven persons.

Police said that it was also revealed that the two had eloped and got married against the wishes of their families a year ago.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2021 1:20:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/couple-who-got-married-against-familys-wishes-shot-at-in-new-delhi/article34958605.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY