Couple robbed at gunpoint in Connaught Place

The victims, Vinod Singh and Amrita Bohra.  

Two men followed them on motorbike

Two motorbike-borne men allegedly robbed a couple at gunpoint in Connaught Place on Friday, the police said.

The couple — Vinod Singh and Amrita Bohra — were riding a scooter and the wife suffered injuries on her leg when they fell off the vehicle in their attempt to dodge the robbers.

Mr. Singh and his wife were going to New Delhi railway station around 5.30 a.m. when the motorcycle-borne robbers started following their scooter around 5.30 a.m., the police said. At Hailey Road, the robbers threatened the couple at gunpoint, forcing Ms. Bohra to give away her gold chain.

“When they threatened us with countrymade pistol, my wife immediately removed her chain and threw it on the road,” said Mr. Singh, who works with a hospitality firm in Green Park. In the commotion, the couple fell from the scooter, and Ms. Bohra, who works at an MNC in Gurugram, sustained injuries, the police said.

DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said a case under IPC sections of robbery has been registered at the Connaught Place police station. “We are scanning CCTV footage around the area where the robbery took place for clues on the suspects,” he said.

