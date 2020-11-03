Couple kills niece with iron rod, held

Man had tried to molest her: police

A man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly killing their 17-year-old niece in north-east Delhi’s Nandnagri, the police said on Monday.

The accused, Vakeel Podar, 51, and his 45-year-old wife hid the body in a bed box in their house.

The girl was living with the couple as she was studying in Delhi.

Reported missing

The girl was reported missing on October 23 afternoon. Her aunt’s statement was recorded. The police started suspecting the couple after Vakeel went missing around the same time.

During the probe, the victim’s aunt told the police that on October 23, she left home at 5.30 a.m. and when she returned at 12.30 p.m., she could not find the victim. Her husband told her that he had left the minor in an orphanage in Ghaziabad. During the investigation, it came to notice that Vakeel was not seen in the locality since October 23, said DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya.

On making an enquiry at the said orphanage, it came to light that no girl of the said name was brought there on October 23, he said. “During investigation, it was revealed that Vakeel had tried to molest the victim on September 28. The teenager told this to a neighbour. His wife too was aware of the incident,” the DCP said.

On the basis of analysis of call detail records of Vakeel, a team traced him to Bihar. He was then brought to Delhi on transit remand and produced before the court.

“During interrogation, he told the police that he had tried to establish physical relationship with the minor one month ago. When his wife came to know about the incident, she confronted him and they had a quarrel. Although Vakeel wanted the girl to stay with them, it was decided that she should be sent to the village. The victim refused since she wanted to complete her studies in Delhi,” said the police officer.

On October 23, Vakeel’s wife asked him to kill the girl. While she stayed outside the house to keep a watch on passers-by, Vakeel hit his neice with an iron rod. They had planned to dispose of the body and were waiting for an opportunity but could not.

Next, to mislead everyone, his wife told Vakeel to go to his village in Bihar.

She thought no one would suspect them as Vakeel would be outstation and she was handicapped so she will get sympathy, the officer said. The iron rod has been recovered.

Vakeel is a rickshaw puller while his wife is a beggar.