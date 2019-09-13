Couple killed over ‘monetary dispute’

A couple was stabbed to death in Dundahera village here in the small hours of Thursday allegedly over a monetary dispute, the police said on Thursday. One person has been arrested in this connection, they said.

Vikram Singh (35), a senior associate at a BPO, and his wife Jyoti (32) were found lying dead with multiple stab wounds inside their rented accommodation at 4 a.m.

Vikram’s younger brother Shailender, an auto-rickshaw driver, and their cousin Ajay had rushed the spot on hearing commotion and found the couple lying dead. The two were declared dead at Sector 10 government hospital, the police said. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Udyog Vihar) Birem Singh confirmed that Vikram’s former colleague and friend Abhinav Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has been was arrested. He was present at the spot at the time of murders. The man had four stab wounds while the woman two.

“It was the wounds on the chest of the couple that proved fatal.Vikram also had two wounds on the arm suggesting struggle,” said Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem.

Desire to settle abroad

Abhinav had left his job four years back to settle in Malaysia and met Vikram two years ago. The victim had expressed his desire to settle abroad when Abhinav told him that it would cost around ₹5 lakh and he could pay the amount in two instalments.

As per Vikram’s friends, he paid ₹1.5 lakh to Abhinav who allegedly handed him over a fake appointment letter.

For almost two years now, Vikram had been demanding the accused to return his money but the latter had been delaying it on one pretext or the other.

According to a first information report, Abhinav had come to visit Vikram on Wednesday evening and the two had a drinking session on the terrace of the building. Shailender went to Ajay’s house to sleep, which is just a few meters away.

Abhinav was present at the spot at the time of incident.

He was nabbed by the crowd and handed over to the police. Vikram and his family had been staying at their present address for the past over a decade.

The couple, survived by their seven-year-old son Chirag, originally belonged to Itawa in Uttar Pradesh, the police added.