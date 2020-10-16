Couple kidnap toddler for ‘begging’, arrested

New Delhi

A couple has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a toddler from south-east Delhi for begging, the police said on Thursday.

They said on October 3, one Asiya Khatoon from Batla House in Jamia Nagar reported the kidnapping of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

She told the police that on October 2 at 6 p.m., her daughter was playing with other children on the street when she went missing. “The police recovered the toddler from Jogabai Extension in Jamia Nagar with one Mohammad Ali and Jehnara on Tuesday,” said DCP (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj.

During interrogation, the couple confessed to the crime. The victim lives with her parents in a rented accommodation in Jamia Nagar. Her father is blind. Her parents beg to meet their needs.

In 2020, the anti-human trafficking unit of the Crime Branch has recovered 1,004 missing or kidnapped persons. Out of which, 102 were minor boys and 107 were minor girls, police added.