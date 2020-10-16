Delhi

Couple kidnap toddler for ‘begging’, arrested

A couple has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a toddler from south-east Delhi for begging, the police said on Thursday.

They said on October 3, one Asiya Khatoon from Batla House in Jamia Nagar reported the kidnapping of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

She told the police that on October 2 at 6 p.m., her daughter was playing with other children on the street when she went missing. “The police recovered the toddler from Jogabai Extension in Jamia Nagar with one Mohammad Ali and Jehnara on Tuesday,” said DCP (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj.

During interrogation, the couple confessed to the crime. The victim lives with her parents in a rented accommodation in Jamia Nagar. Her father is blind. Her parents beg to meet their needs.

In 2020, the anti-human trafficking unit of the Crime Branch has recovered 1,004 missing or kidnapped persons. Out of which, 102 were minor boys and 107 were minor girls, police added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2020 12:44:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/couple-kidnap-toddler-for-begging-arrested/article32866144.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY