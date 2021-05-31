Couple held with heroin worth ₹60 lakh

NEW DELHI

31 May 2021 22:48 IST

A 32-year-old man was along with his wife was arrested from North Delhi for allegedly supplying drugs in the city, the police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar and Mariyam (24), both residents of Moti Nagar. On Saturday, the police received information that one Raj Kumar, along with his wife, was supplying heroin from Loni in Ghaziabad to Moti Nagar in a car and would come via Wazirabad Old Yamuna Bridge, a senior officer said.

“Thereafter, the police intercepted a car near Soor ghat, Wazirabad, and apprehended the accused persons. One polybag containing 500 g heroin worth ₹60 lakh in international market was recovered from their possession,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said.

Advertising

Advertising

Raj Kumar bought the recovered heroin from one Israr of Fatehganj, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and the accused were going to supply the heroin in western Delhi, the police said.

He engaged his wife so that they would not be stopped or apprehended, police said, adding that efforts are on to trace the source of supply and the persons to whom the heroin was to be supplied. Mariyam disclosed that her mother is also a drug peddler. She started supplying heroin along with her mother. After marriage with Kumar, she started supplying heroin from Bareilly in U.P. to Delhi along with him, the police added.