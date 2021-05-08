Couple held with 125 kg of heroin

A husband-wife duo has been arrested for allegedly supplying heroin, police said on Saturday, adding that drugs worth ₹860 crore have been recovered from their possession. The accused are allegedly refugees from Afghanistan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said 48-year-old Mohammad Shafi and 36-year-old Tareena, both from Kandahar in Afghanistan, were arrested with over 125.8 kg of heroin.

“On May 7, the police received information that two people would come from Wazirabad with heroin in their car and will go towards Khyala. A trap was laid and the accused were apprehended. The heroin was kept in seven plastic bags,” Ms. Goel said.

Shafi allegedly told the police that they were out to supply heroin from Wazirabad to Khyala and thereafter to Punjab.