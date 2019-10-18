Couple held for Sagarpur murder

A couple from Odisha was arrested in connection with the murder of a man in July following a fight in south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur, the police said on Thursday.

The police said that the accused, Joginder Singh (27), was a dreaded criminal and had been involved in 142 criminal cases. He was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest, they said.

On July 13, Ahmad Raja had barged into Joginder’s house and started abusing him. A fight ensued between the two. Joginder’s family members intervened and the fight soon turned violent. Joginder allegedly killed Ahmad by stabbing him in the eye and head with a pair of scissors, the police said.

Thereafter, Joginder Singh and his family members had left the house. The accused had hidden the pair of scissors in a park near the house, the police said.

The matter came to light when Ahmad’s wife informed the police about the murder. A case was registered and teams were deployed to nab the accused, the police said.

On July 26, the police traced the location of one of Joginder’s relatives. Two of his relatives were apprehended near Ajmer in Rajasthan, DCP (South West) Devender Arya said. Later, two other relatives were arrested from Dhaula Kuan, he said.

With the help of technical surveillance, Joginder’s location was also traced and a police team was immediately sent to Koraput in Odisha, Mr. Arya said. He was nabbed from a workshop in Jeypore on Tuesday, Mr. Arya said, adding that his wife Sangeeta was arrested from Balia village there.

During interrogation, he confessed to have killed Raja, the police added.