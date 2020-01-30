Couple held for killing minor boy, his mother

A couple was arrested for allegedly killing a woman and her 13-year-old son in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Pardeep (26) and Meenakshi (26) are residents of Rohtak, they said.

The murder came to light after the police found the body of Harshit and his mother Pooja at their house on January 21. During investigation, it was found that jewellery and cash were missing from the house and a case was registered in this regard, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Vijayanta Arya.

More than 50 CCTV cameras were scanned and call detail records of the suspects were analysed. With the help of technical surveillance, police zeroed in on Meenakshi, who was the last one to see the victim and was with her in the house. It was also found that Meenakshi’s husband was present in Jahangirpuri at the time of the murder, the DCP added.

Under financial crisis

During interrogation, Pardeep disclosed that they were in financial crisis and came to know that Pooja was arranging money to buy a property. They decided to kill her to get rid of the financial crisis. As per the plan, they killed the two on January 16 and looted cash and jewellery from the house.

The missing jewellery, cash, weapon of offence, blood stained clothes of the deceased and accused have been recovered, the police said.