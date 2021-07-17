Couple held for kidnapping 7-month infant

NEW DELHI

A couple has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a seven-month-old infant from Moti Nagar, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said that the accused have been identified as Chandrawati alias Chandni and Virender, residents of Uttam Nagar.

On July 15, a woman approached the police and stated that a woman, around 45 years, had brought her to ESI Hospital in Moti Nagar on the pretext of getting her a birth certificate of her child. “She told the complainant that the birth certificate will help in getting ration card which will further help them getting monthly ration,” said Ms. Goel.

At the hospital, the accused woman took the child from his mother on the pretext of getting him photographed and ran away from there.

Based on the complaint, a case was then registered and investigation was taken up. “With the help of intelligence, the police identified the woman. The police rescued the child from her house. The woman and her husband were arrested,” Ms. Goel said.

While the interrogation is under way and the motive isn’t clear, the woman said that she kidnapped the boy because she wanted another child.