Couple held for extorting ₹80,000 from NGO worker

NEW DELHI

23 March 2021 02:29 IST

A couple has been arrested for allegedly shooting a video of a woman with her male colleague in a cab and then extorting money from them, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the accused have been identified as Ravi (33) and his wife Anju (30), residents of Sultanpur Dabas.

A woman, who works with an NGO in Rohini Sector 3, lodged a complaint on March 17 claiming that her driver Ravi shot a video when she was sitting in a car with her colleague.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused then sent the clips on her number and demanded ₹80,000 for deleting them. He threatened her that he would share the videos on social media platforms if the amount is not paid.

Demanded ₹5 lakh

The woman paid him, following which he deleted the videos in front of her.

However, Ravi called the victim again and said his wife said she would share the videos if not given ₹5 lakh. The victim recorded the conversation on her phone and approached the police. A case under relevant sections was registered and investigation was taken up, said the police.

A raid was conducted in Sultanpur Dabas after which the couple was arrested, and their mobile phones were seized.

A totao of ₹31,000 was recovered from them, the police said. During interrogation, the accused told police that Ravi’s bike had been stolen, and he was in need of money. Ravi said he asked for more money to construct a house.