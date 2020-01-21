Couple held for cheating people through fake maid agency

A man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them domestic help, in south-east Delhi’s Kalkaji, the police said on Monday.

They used to charge a hefty amount for providing the help, who used to flee after stealing valuables from the house, an officer said. Both Gaurav Mandal (24) and his wife Sita (22) were nabbed following a tip-off from Tughlakbad Village, they said. On Saturday, a woman lodged a complaint alleging that she had hired a domestic help from an agency — Greater Kailash Maid Service — through its owner, Gaurav. She said that at 2.40 p.m., a man named Chandu came to her house with Sita and introduced her as a help. “Chandu took ₹33,000 from the complainant as commission. At 7 p.m., the help left the house without the complainant’s knowledge. The victim later found that no such maid service agency existed,” said DCP (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal.

Interrogation revealed that the man and his wife had come to Delhi and worked as a labourer and a maid respectively in south Delhi. They came in contact with a fraud maid providing agency, the DCP said. The duo along with the agency then started to dupe people on the pretext of supplying domestic help to earn money. A phone and ₹17,500 have been recovered from their possession.