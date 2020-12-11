Couple from Italy defers return to join stir

The family owns land in Patiala and fears it would be misused under the new law

A newly-wed couple Lovepreet Bainz and Ramandeep Kaur Bainz, who are permanent residents of Italy, deferred their return plans and have joined the farmers’ protest. They were planning to leave the country in January but changed the plan in the wake of the farmers’ agitation that is intensifying by the day.

They said they don’t intend to return to Italy unless the issue is resolved. “If we don’t fight for our rights, what will we teach our kids?” asked Ms.Ramandeep, wearing red bangles, a characteristic of Punjabi brides.

Her husband Lovepreet (25) said that while his family had moved to Italy about 20 years ago and have been farming there to earn a living, they own farmlands in Patiala too. Explaining the reason for joining the protest, he said they have given their land on lease and currently, the family receives about ₹50,000-60,000 as lease amount. But if the new laws are implemented, it would drop to ₹15,000-20,000.

‘No guarantee’

“More importantly, we’ll have no guarantee that our land won’t be misused or no loan will be taken on it. If the corporates manage to take the loan on our land, then ultimately the liability of repaying will be with us,” he said.

They came to the Capital’s border with mother Ranjeet Kaur (50) and a friend on Wednesday, and they plan to stay till Saturday at least. “We took mattresses from Khalsa Aid volunteers and slept on the road. In the morning, we used the toilet and bathroom in a nearby private hospital,” said Ms. Ramandeep.

The family has been in India since early this year as the couple got married in January. “The outbreak of COVID-19 stalled our plans further. Now, when we had planned to return in January and made all arrangements, this happened,” said Mr. Lovepreet, adding that they have no plans to return till the problem is solved.