‘Couple found dead inside IIT-D campus fought often’

Following the case where three of a family were found dead inside their flat in IIT-Delhi campus on Friday, the police on Saturday said they did not recover any note from the spot.

DCP (South-West) Devendra Arya said a PCR call was received at 11 p.m. on Friday stating that a woman was unable to reach her daughter, who lives with her in-laws in IIT-Delhi campus, over the phone. A team reached the spot and found the flat to be locked from inside. “They broke open the main door and found a man, his wife, and his mother hanging in separate rooms,” said Mr. Arya. The man worked at the institution.

During investigation, it was found that the couple used to fight often. The woman’s mother had registered a complaint of domestic violence against her son-in-law in July 7.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.