‘Couple found dead inside IIT-D campus fought often’

Following the case where three of a family were found dead inside their flat in IIT-Delhi campus on Friday, the police on Saturday said they did not recover any note from the spot.
DCP (South-West) Devendra Arya said a PCR call was received at 11 p.m. on Friday stating that a woman was unable to reach her daughter, who lives with her in-laws in IIT-Delhi campus, over the phone. A team reached the spot and found the flat to be locked from inside. “They broke open the main door and found a man, his wife, and his mother hanging in separate rooms,” said Mr. Arya. The man worked at the institution.
During investigation, it was found that the couple used to fight often. The woman’s mother had registered a complaint of domestic violence against her son-in-law in July 7.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor