Couple found dead in their rented home

A 32-year-old man was found dead after allegedly murdering his wife at their rented house in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur, the police said on Wednesday.

DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said the couple had gotten married around six years ago. They had been living in Pul Prahaladpur for around two years ago. The husband was a housekeeping supervisor at a restaurant.

The police said they received a call around 11 a.m. on Tuesday about a couple found dead at their house. When the police team reached the spot they found the woman dead and the man injured. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The couple had a five-year-old son who was in school during the incident.

“The family members said that the couple used to fight often as the husband was addicted to drinking and gambling. He used to spend all his salary on gambling and never paid house expenses,” said Mr. Biswal.

Sugriv Singh, landlord of the house, said he heard a ruckus in the couple’s flat on Tuesday morning. He tried to talk to them but the gate was locked from the outside.

“When I finally broke open the door and got inside I found the couple lying on the floor in a pool of blood,” he said

Mr Biswal said the man murdered his wife by slitting her throat and later stabbed himself in the stomach. The police recovered a kitchen knife used in the crime from the room. Since they were married for less than seven years, the Sub Divisional Magistrate has been informed and inquest proceedings are being conducted, he added.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem. The child is in the custody of the husband’s parents.