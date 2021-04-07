Couple found dead in hotel

A couple in their late 20s tried to end their lives in a hotel room in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim on Tuesday.

A senior officer said that they received a call around 3 p.m. at Nabi Karim police station. The two were rushed to hospital where they died during treatment. A note has been recovered from the room, the police said. It stated that the woman’s parents were marrying her to another man due to which they decided to take the step. The police said that the woman was a resident of Sultanpuri and the man used to reside in Kirari.

The police said that the families have been informed and inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)