Couple found dead in Alipur farmhouse

A 25-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after killing his wife at a farmhouse in north Delhi’s Alipur, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon. According to the police, the man who worked as a security guard there used to live in the servant quarters. A quarrel broke out between the couple after playing Holi.

The couple hailed from Samastipur in Bihar. The man suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. While they were fighting, Two of their relatives intervened and told the man, who was in an inebriated state, not to fight.

At 6 p.m., their relatives found the couple dead, the police said.

The relatives told the police that the couple had a fight after the man inquired about his wife’s new phone.

During probe, the police said they suspect the woman was beaten to death with a lathi that was found in the room. The man then hanged himself with a rope, the officer said.

Further investigation is under way, the police added.

