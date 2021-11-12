Couple fails to get marriage registered even after 40 years

HC issues notices, seeks Delhi Govt.’s response to petition

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city Government to respond to a petition filed by a couple who were married over 40 years ago but are unable to get their marriage registered as the official software is not accepting their application. They were underage at the time of their wedding in 1981.

Justice Rekha Palli also issued notices to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Alipur and District Magistrate of North West Delhi and posted the case for hearing on December 23.

Software didn’t accept

In their plea filed through advocate Jai Singh Mann, the couple said they approached the SDM, Alipur, for registering their marriage with all relevant documents but it could not be done as the software did not accept their application.

The couple said that the husband was below 21 years and his wife was below the age of 18 at the time of their wedding on May 28, 1981.

Advocate Mann said the couple fulfil all conditions for registration of marriage as prescribed under the law as they had completed the age of 21 at the time of registration and their wedding was conducted as per Hindu vedic rites and ceremonies.

The couple said they have four children out of the marriage.

The plea said the authorities have neither rectified the software nor registered the couple’s marriage so far by any other mode, which is “unjust, arbitrary and illegal” and is violative of their fundamental rights and non-compliance with the law.