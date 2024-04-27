Couple dressed as Spiderman and Spider-Woman arrested for performing motorcycle stunts 

April 27, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST

The Delhi police on Friday booked a couple, dressed as comic book characters Spiderman and Spider-Woman, for riding a motorcycle without helmets, number plate and rear-view mirrors, and performing stunts on the road in Dwarka.

The arrest was made after a video of the couple performing stunts on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) went viral on social media.

A senior officer said that the couple had been booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The arrested were identified as Anjali, 19 and Aditya, 20. Both are residents of Najafgarh, the police said.

