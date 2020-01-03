Couple dies after heater causes fire

A 73-year-old man and his wife died in the early hours of Thursday when a fire broke out at their house in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur allegedly because of a coal heater kept in the room to warm themselves up.

DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said that the deceased have been identified as Babu Lal and his wife Asarfi Devi (65). Their 13-year-old grandson also sustained injuries when he entered the room.