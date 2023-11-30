HamberMenu
Couple deboarded in Delhi from flight to Bangkok after mid-air squabble

Argument between German man and his Thai wife leads to flight being diverted: officials

November 30, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

An argument between a German national and his Thai wife on a Munich-Bangkok Lufthansa flight caused the aircraft to be diverted to Delhi on Wednesday, sources said, adding that the couple was subsequently deboarded.

An official said Lufthansa flight LH772 was allowed to land at IGI Airport at 10.26 a.m. after its pilots informed the air traffic control of a “situation and possible unruly passenger”.

The official said the German national “threw food, tried to burn a blanket using a lighter, shouted at his wife and did not follow the instructions issued by the crew”, adding that the woman reported the man’s behaviour to the pilot.

The airline said it would reach out to the German embassy to take a decision on further action.

The woman, who was travelling on a separate ticket, asked that she be allowed to remain on the flight but she was also offloaded, sources said.

