Couple convicted in murder, robbery case

A Delhi court has convicted a man and his wife for murdering their former employer’s mother while committing a robbery at her house in north-east Delhi in 2014.

The husband was convicted for the murder and robbery charges, while the wife for depositing the cash robbed from the victim’s house in her bank account.

The prosecution alleged that the accused, a former driver of one of the sons of the victim, had robbed ₹3.50 lakh and gold and silver jewellery.

Threat call

The police had arrested the accused by tracing his location through his mobile. He had made a threatening call to the wife of the victim’s son after committing the crime, demanding ₹5 lakh for not harming him.

The deceased’s husband was in the business of jewellery. The son, who had employed the accused as driver, stayed with his family at a separate place and often used to send the accused to his parents’ house. The accused thus was aware of their business and daily routine of the victim’s family.

The prosecution proved the case against the accused on the basis of, among other evidence, his presence in the street where the victim’s family resided, on the day of the incident, his confession before a witness about committing the murder and robbery and the recovery of the robbed articles and the cash at his instance.

“The link of chain of incriminating circumstantial evidence against accused Ajay Kumar i.e his presence near the spot at the time of incident, that he had access to the house of deceased as known to her being driver of her son, extra judicial confession, recovery of robbed articles, deposit of sum of ₹3.44 lakh in the account of co-accused wife Poonam and call details record showing that threatening calls and SMS were sent is complete and rule out any other hypothesis except that it was accused Ajay Kumar who committed murder of Mohini Gupta while committing robbery at her house,” Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra said.