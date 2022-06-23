Couple arrested for running fake immigration racket

They duped victims on pretext of providing them Polish visa

A couple was arrested for allegedly running an immigration racket, the police said on Wednesday. The accused used to issue fake Polish visa to the victims with the help of their accomplices.

DCP (IGI) Tanu Sharma said the accused have been identified as Parveen, 32, and Priyanka Madhan, 28. The DCP said, on June 15, a passenger, Sarabjit Singh, who was holding an Indian passport and a Poland visa approached for departure immigration clearance to Paris. Mr. Singh was carrying a Polish visa with him.

However, after a thorough scrutiny, it was eventually found that the visa was a duplicate copy without any UV features and intaglio mark, which is a sign of an authentic visa, the police said.

An FIR under relevant sections was lodged and Mr. Singh was thoroughly interrogated. He allegedly told the police that he came in contact with an agent named Jasveer, an assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police, who assured him that he could arrange a Polish visa for him at a cost of ₹12 lakh and went on to share the contacts of his co-accused Priyanka and Parveen, who were based in Delhi and were running a travel agency called Flying Star Overseas Pvt. Ltd. at Janakpuri District Centre

"The deal was finalised and Mr. Singh paid an advance of ₹60,000 to Jasveer, who further got him in touch with the couple who got his Continuous Discharge Certificate (CDC) issued. Eventually, another co-accused, Vishal, arranged a fake Polish visa for him and handed it over to Mr. Singh," the DCP said. The couple was eventually arrested from Jaipur after they kept changing locations.