Couple arrested for duping businessmen of ₹20 crore

A couple has been arrested from Jaipur for duping several people of crores by promising railway and government contracts, the police said on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said that the accused have been identified as Abhishek Aggarwal, 38, and his wife Meenakshi, 34, native of Supaul district in Bihar. They were wanted in at least four criminal cases and have been absconding for the last three years.

The police said that in the last five years the duo has cheated big businessmen and property dealers of approximately ₹20 crore. “The victims were swayed by the couple’s lavish lifestyle and paid advances to the duo with the hope of getting government contracts,” Mr. Singh said, adding that after getting advances, the couple fled and switched off their mobile phones.

During the investigation, the police traced the husband-wife duo to Jaipur. They were apprehended and later arrested, the police officer said.