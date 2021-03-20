Delhi

Couple among 4 killed in crash on Yamuna Expressway

A man, his wife and a 12-year-old boy were among four people killed in a collision between their SUV and a pick-up truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

One person was injured in the crash and has been hospitalised, the police said. According to a police spokesperson, the pick-up truck lost its control after one of its tyres burst and crossed over to the other side of the expressway.

“Car occupants Nitin Sharma, his wife Urvashi, a 12-year-old boy, another woman Usha Sharma and Satish Chaudhary were injured and taken to a hospital. Chaudhary is undergoing treatment while rest four were declared dead,” the official said.

