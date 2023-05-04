ADVERTISEMENT

Country hardly had any urban development policies before 2014: Amit Shah

May 04, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi 

Union Home Minister lauds PM for showing the way on urban development

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the inauguration of NDMC projects at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: -

Before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, the country hardly had any urban development policies, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. 

“This is because, in the urban development sector, it was believed that the Centre had no role and all the infrastructure was to be made by the State governments. But because there should be development In every sector, whether it is his responsibility or not, PM Modi has shown the leadership of taking up that responsibility,” said Mr. Shah. 

Mr. Shah was speaking at an event at Talkatora stadium where 4,400 muster roll employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were handed over appointment letters on regularisation. He noted that every Central Ministry is taking decisive steps to rationalise the recruitment rules for the benefit of employees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Three projects inaugurated

Simultaneously, Mr. Shah also inaugurated three NDMC projects, which include upgradation of Ranjeet Singh and Safdarjung flyovers and the 120 newly constructed flats for employees at Pushp Vihar. The apartments were constructed at a cost of ₹43.53 crore and will be allotted to employees entitled for the same.

“As part of upgradation of the Ranjeet Singh flyover, illumination above and below the flyover on the outer side of parapets has been provided with 60 multicolored LED lights, covering a total length of one kilometre. There are 39 flood lights to illuminate the flyover on both sides, and the upgradation also included removal of overhead cables,” the NDMC said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US