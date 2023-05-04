Country hardly had any urban development policies before 2014: Amit Shah

May 04, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

Before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, the country hardly had any urban development policies, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

“This is because, in the urban development sector, it was believed that the Centre had no role and all the infrastructure was to be made by the State governments. But because there should be development In every sector, whether it is his responsibility or not, PM Modi has shown the leadership of taking up that responsibility,” said Mr. Shah.

Mr. Shah was speaking at an event at Talkatora stadium where 4,400 muster roll employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were handed over appointment letters on regularisation. He noted that every Central Ministry is taking decisive steps to rationalise the recruitment rules for the benefit of employees.

Three projects inaugurated

Simultaneously, Mr. Shah also inaugurated three NDMC projects, which include upgradation of Ranjeet Singh and Safdarjung flyovers and the 120 newly constructed flats for employees at Pushp Vihar. The apartments were constructed at a cost of ₹43.53 crore and will be allotted to employees entitled for the same.

“As part of upgradation of the Ranjeet Singh flyover, illumination above and below the flyover on the outer side of parapets has been provided with 60 multicolored LED lights, covering a total length of one kilometre. There are 39 flood lights to illuminate the flyover on both sides, and the upgradation also included removal of overhead cables,” the NDMC said.