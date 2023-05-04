HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Country hardly had any urban development policies before 2014: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister lauds PM for showing the way on urban development

May 04, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the inauguration of NDMC projects at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the inauguration of NDMC projects at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: -

Before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, the country hardly had any urban development policies, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. 

“This is because, in the urban development sector, it was believed that the Centre had no role and all the infrastructure was to be made by the State governments. But because there should be development In every sector, whether it is his responsibility or not, PM Modi has shown the leadership of taking up that responsibility,” said Mr. Shah. 

Mr. Shah was speaking at an event at Talkatora stadium where 4,400 muster roll employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were handed over appointment letters on regularisation. He noted that every Central Ministry is taking decisive steps to rationalise the recruitment rules for the benefit of employees.

Three projects inaugurated

Simultaneously, Mr. Shah also inaugurated three NDMC projects, which include upgradation of Ranjeet Singh and Safdarjung flyovers and the 120 newly constructed flats for employees at Pushp Vihar. The apartments were constructed at a cost of ₹43.53 crore and will be allotted to employees entitled for the same.

“As part of upgradation of the Ranjeet Singh flyover, illumination above and below the flyover on the outer side of parapets has been provided with 60 multicolored LED lights, covering a total length of one kilometre. There are 39 flood lights to illuminate the flyover on both sides, and the upgradation also included removal of overhead cables,” the NDMC said. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.