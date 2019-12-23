Country facing ‘three-pronged attack’ from Modi govt.: Brinda

CPI(M) Politburo Member Brinda Karat on Sunday said the country is facing a “three-pronged Trishul attack” — amended Citizenship Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) — from the Narendra Modi-led government.

Speaking at a peaceful assembly of anti-CAA protesters at Central Park in Connaught Place here, Ms. Karat said that the ruling government at the Centre does not respect the Constitution.

“You [Centre] are attacking at the heart of the India,” Ms. Karat said, while lamenting the lack of intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in to “open violation” of human rights during the police clampdown of anti-CAA protesters, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

Peaceful assembly

The assembly, held under the humongous national flag installed at the park, was called by various civil society groups through social media. It saw the participation of a large number of people from all walks of life, including activists, teachers, college students and children.

Rajesh, a social activist and ex-Jamia Millia Islamia student, who came to the gathering with his child said, “We don’t want anyone to touch the Constitution at all. NRC and CAA are a few symptoms of systematic dismantling of the Constitution.”

Nodding towards his son, Mr. Rajesh said, “He seems rather disappointed. He was expecting people to shout slogans. But this gathering is all about peaceful protest. Something different.”

Second year law student Asees, who was at the afternoon assembly holding a placard that read ‘Disperse CAA, not Crowds’ said, “I hope the government realises the country does not want this [CAA]”.

She questioned the government’s decision to select neighbouring countries under the CAA and leaving out prosecuted minorities from Sri Lanka and Myanmar. She said this will not pass the test of reasonable classification under Article 14 of the Constitution.

A student at the National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS) Kolkata, Ms. Asses said she had also participated in the anti-CAA protest in Kolkata. Despite thousands of people joining it, no one was detained, she added.

‘Protests getting bigger’

Bharat Kumar, a second year law student at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, said there was a protest at his college a few days ago which was interrupted by hooligans. However, the protests are getting bigger day by day and could escalate to a level similar to that of the freedom struggle, he added.