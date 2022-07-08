Counterfeit notes case: two sentenced to 5 years in jail

July 08, 2022 01:55 IST

Court says woman cannot claim preferential treatment on account of her gender

A Delhi court sentenced a man and a woman to five years in prison and imposed a fine of ₹35,000 on each, in a case where the two were caught carrying 300 fake currency notes of ₹1,000 denomination.

The court said that the “menace of fake currency notes is a threat to the economic stability of the country”.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana also rejected a plea for leniency towards the woman on account of her gender, noting, “Convict Neetu despite being a woman has voluntarily chosen to associate herself with nefarious criminal activities and now she cannot claim any preferential treatment on account of her gender.”

The court while convicting them in June this year, had held that Neetu had received Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from her co-accused Salim Sheikh in January of 2016 and “the entire transaction indisputably suggests that both the accused persons came to the spot and exchanged FICN under an agreement to trade in counterfeit currency notes”.

In the sentencing order of July 5, Mr. Rana noted, “The partners in sin, who lay equal stakes in profit, cannot now disassociate themselves while reaping the harvest of their sins.”

Sheikh, who was also convicted in the case, pled for leniency in sentencing by arguing that he had three minor children, a blind mother and an elderly father to take care of and that he had already spent 23 months in judicial custody.

On the other hand, Neetu pled for leniency on account of her gender and that she had two sons and a minor daughter to raise. Both convicts argued that neither of them had any criminal antecedents.

The court while sentencing the two, noted, “Any undue sympathy to the convicts is antithetic to the societal expectations of awarding befitting punishment to the wrongdoers.”

According to the FIR lodged by Delhi Police Special Cell, the two accused were caught with the FICN from Delhi's Tahirpur area. The police had intercepted the exchange of these notes based on a tip-off that one Salim Shiekh would hand over the counterfeit currency (manufactured in West Bengal) to one Neetu for circulation in Delhi.